County jail reports 5th inmate suicide in 3 years, official says
BRIDGETON -- Authorities are investigating an apparent suicide at the Cumberland County Jail, the fifth reported suicide for the institution since 2014. The suicide occurred at the jail Monday night, according to Kim Wood, deputy administrator for Cumberland County.
