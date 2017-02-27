Authorities release name of woman in county jail suicide
The suicide occurred Monday night at Cumberland County Jail -- the fifth reported suicide for the institution since 2014. The woman has been identified as Megan Moore, according to Kim Wood, deputy administrator for the county.
