Authorities release name of woman in county jail suicide

Friday Feb 24 Read more: The Jersey Journal

The suicide occurred Monday night at Cumberland County Jail -- the fifth reported suicide for the institution since 2014. The woman has been identified as Megan Moore, according to Kim Wood, deputy administrator for the county.

