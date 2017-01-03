UEZ Uncertainty Means Tax Increase

UEZ Uncertainty Means Tax Increase

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Reminder

Those shopping in the city may have noticed a slight increase in their bills if they purchased something within city limits. Despite a state sales tax cut from 7 percent down to 6.875 on New Year's Day, the original five cities that were members of the first Urban Enterprise Zone program, saw its state tax rate nearly double.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reminder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Millville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wechay sex chats video calls in south africa (Mar '15) Jan 6 Shane69 3
Club Dec '16 Netd 1
News VINELAND: Afternoon police beat update includes... (Aug '08) Dec '16 ROXY 24
Review: Desoto Movers (Feb '12) Dec '16 Anonymous 3
News Female prison employee files lawsuit over retal... Nov '16 Justout2251 1
Looking for Michael Krick (Jan '11) Mar '16 Leona 2
News Angels' Mike Trout brings joy, presents to N.J.... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Cumberland community 1
See all Millville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Millville Forum Now

Millville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Millville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Millville, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,207 • Total comments across all topics: 277,799,040

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC