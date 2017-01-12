Two to be inducted into Cumberland Women's Hall of Fame
The Cumberland County Women's Hall of Fame will induct two women into the Hall at its annual gala event in April 2017. They are: Sue "Sioux" Fenili, Vineland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Millville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wechay sex chats video calls in south africa (Mar '15)
|Jan 6
|Shane69
|3
|Club
|Dec '16
|Netd
|1
|VINELAND: Afternoon police beat update includes... (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|ROXY
|24
|Review: Desoto Movers (Feb '12)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|3
|Female prison employee files lawsuit over retal...
|Nov '16
|Justout2251
|1
|Looking for Michael Krick (Jan '11)
|Mar '16
|Leona
|2
|Angels' Mike Trout brings joy, presents to N.J.... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Cumberland community
|1
Find what you want!
Search Millville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC