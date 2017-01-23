Trump plan could decimate arts community in N.J.

Millburn's Paper Mill Playhouse, which debuted 'A Bronx Tale' last year, is one of many arts organizations that receives funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, an independent federal agency reportedly being targeted for elimination by the Donald Trump transition team. According to a report in The Hill , President Elect Donald Trump's transition team is calling to ax the National Endowment of the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities , and to privatize the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which funds PBS and National Public Radio.

