These 'not nice' thieves took pallets from a Millville store, police say

Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: NJ.com

Security cameras caught the men loading pallets into a trailer pulled by a van on Jan. 18 around 9:40 p.m., according to Millville police. The theft occurred at Crown Wire and Cable on Driskill Street off Bogden Boulevard.

