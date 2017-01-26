These 'not nice' thieves took pallets from a Millville store, police say
Security cameras caught the men loading pallets into a trailer pulled by a van on Jan. 18 around 9:40 p.m., according to Millville police. The theft occurred at Crown Wire and Cable on Driskill Street off Bogden Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Millville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wechay sex chats video calls in south africa (Mar '15)
|Jan 6
|Shane69
|3
|Club
|Dec '16
|Netd
|1
|VINELAND: Afternoon police beat update includes... (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|ROXY
|24
|Review: Desoto Movers (Feb '12)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|3
|Female prison employee files lawsuit over retal...
|Nov '16
|Justout2251
|1
|Looking for Michael Krick (Jan '11)
|Mar '16
|Leona
|2
|Angels' Mike Trout brings joy, presents to N.J.... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Cumberland community
|1
Find what you want!
Search Millville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC