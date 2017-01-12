The long and short of bus trips

Rutgers Master Gardeners of Cumberland County is sponsoring a motor coach trip to the New Jersey Flower and Garden Show on Friday, Feb. 24. The bus will depart from the Vineland Ramada Inn Parking Lot at 8 a.m. and will stop for another pick up at Woodcrest Station at 8:30 a.m. Trip cost is $45 and includes bus fare, driver tip, and admission to the show. Return will be around 5 p.m. Experience unique hands on activities, speak with businesses and professionals, and attend seminars covering a wide range of gardening topics.

