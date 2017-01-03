Prosecutors: Driver was drunk when he caused deadly crash
Prosecutors say a man was driving drunk when he caused a fatal head-on crash with a minivan being used as a medical transport vehicle. Shawn Huntsinger faces vehicular homicide and assault by auto charges stemming from Tuesday's crash in Franklin Township, which also left him and two other people injured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Millville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wechay sex chats video calls in south africa (Mar '15)
|Jan 6
|Shane69
|3
|Club
|Dec 10
|Netd
|1
|VINELAND: Afternoon police beat update includes... (Aug '08)
|Dec 9
|ROXY
|24
|Review: Desoto Movers (Feb '12)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|3
|Female prison employee files lawsuit over retal...
|Nov '16
|Justout2251
|1
|Looking for Michael Krick (Jan '11)
|Mar '16
|Leona
|2
|Angels' Mike Trout brings joy, presents to N.J.... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Cumberland community
|1
Find what you want!
Search Millville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC