Prosecutors: Driver was drunk when he caused deadly crash

Wednesday Jan 4

Prosecutors say a man was driving drunk when he caused a fatal head-on crash with a minivan being used as a medical transport vehicle. Shawn Huntsinger faces vehicular homicide and assault by auto charges stemming from Tuesday's crash in Franklin Township, which also left him and two other people injured.

