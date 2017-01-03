Millville native killed in Fort Laude...

Millville native killed in Fort Lauderdale airport shooting, reports say

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 7 Read more: The Jersey Journal

Terry Andres, a Millville native now living in Virginia Beach, was identified as one of five people killed in Friday's mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, according to a report in the Miami Herald . Andres, who graduated from Millville High School in 1972, was on a vacation with his wife, according to wavy.com .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Millville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wechay sex chats video calls in south africa (Mar '15) Jan 6 Shane69 3
Club Dec 10 Netd 1
News VINELAND: Afternoon police beat update includes... (Aug '08) Dec '16 ROXY 24
Review: Desoto Movers (Feb '12) Dec '16 Anonymous 3
News Female prison employee files lawsuit over retal... Nov '16 Justout2251 1
Looking for Michael Krick (Jan '11) Mar '16 Leona 2
News Angels' Mike Trout brings joy, presents to N.J.... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Cumberland community 1
See all Millville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Millville Forum Now

Millville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Millville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Millville, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,723 • Total comments across all topics: 277,773,355

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC