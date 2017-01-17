Man fleeing police killed after crash...

Man fleeing police killed after crashing into utility pole, cops say

Police identified the driver as Devonte Brooks, 21, of Millville, who was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after New Jersey State Police broke off a chase with him. The Bridgeton Police Department issued a bulletin Friday for police to be on the lookout for a Lincoln Continental involved in a crash earlier that evening where the car struck a police officer and drove off, according to a press release issued by New Jersey State Police and the state Attorney General's Office.

