Man dies after crashing into pole dur...

Man dies after crashing into pole during police chase, cops say

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 15 Read more: The Jersey Journal

BRIDGETON -- A 21-year-old Millville man who was involved in a car chase with the New Jersey State Police died after he crashed into a utility pole Friday evening, police said. Devonte Brooks was the focus of a police chase after authorities say he struck a detective who was conducting a traffic stop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Millville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wechay sex chats video calls in south africa (Mar '15) Jan 6 Shane69 3
Club Dec '16 Netd 1
News VINELAND: Afternoon police beat update includes... (Aug '08) Dec '16 ROXY 24
Review: Desoto Movers (Feb '12) Dec '16 Anonymous 3
News Female prison employee files lawsuit over retal... Nov '16 Justout2251 1
Looking for Michael Krick (Jan '11) Mar '16 Leona 2
News Angels' Mike Trout brings joy, presents to N.J.... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Cumberland community 1
See all Millville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Millville Forum Now

Millville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Millville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Millville, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,716 • Total comments across all topics: 278,213,247

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC