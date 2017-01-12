Man accused of killing his wife previously charged with assault
A New Jersey man accused of fatally stabbing his estranged wife in December was charged with assaulting her mere months before her murder. The charges against Jeremiah Monell were dropped only a month before Tara O'Shea-Watson was found dead, though it is unclear why, NJ.com reported.
