Levoy Theater offers Youth Summer Theater Camp

The Levoy Theater is proud to offer our 2017 Youth Summer Theater Camp for ages 7-18. This summer, join them at the Levoy, where kids come to collaborate and let their imaginations soar, learning first hand all the steps of the creative process of the production and performance of a musical.

