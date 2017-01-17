Investigating Fatal Crash Involving Man Wanted by Bridgeton Police Department

On January 13, at 8:59 p.m., a Bridgeton Station trooper observed a maroon Lincoln Continental Towncar on State Highway 49 and South West Avenue, which matched the description of a BOLO given out by the Bridgeton Police Department. The car was involved in an incident earlier in the evening when it struck a Bridgeton Police Officer and fled.

