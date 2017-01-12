In South Jersey, teens work to keep W...

In South Jersey, teens work to keep World War II memories alive

Walter "Murphy" Kocielski, who served with the 4th Marine Division on Iwo Jima during World War II, pauses by his display at the Millville Army Air Museum on Jan. 4, 2017. The museum and the Millville School District have been together conducting oral histories of South Jersey World War II veterans for 15 years, and Kocielski was one the first the students interviewed.

