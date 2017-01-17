Cumberland Teen Festival Returning

Cumberland Teen Festival Returning

CUMBERLAND COUNTY TEEN Arts Festival makes its return on Friday, May 12 in the Glasstown Arts District, Millville, thanks to a partnership of local organizations. The festival offers an opportunity for young artists age 13-19 in Cumberland County to receive invaluable feedback and instruction from professionals in the creative and performing arts.

