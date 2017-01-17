Cumberland County seeks most wanted fugitives
Walter Espi, 42, is being sought on two Superior Court of New Jersey Family Court warrants for failing to pay $96,864.54 in child support payments. Espi is described as a white male, 6-foor-1-inch tall, 145 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.
