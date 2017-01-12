Cumberland County reports growth in economy, jobs for 2016
Local start-up companies receive added support through available and designated areas to advance their operations at the new Center for Workforce Development pictured here, now on the campus of Cumberland County College. Cumberland County officials are reporting 900 jobs created here thanks to the $110 million that was privately invested in the area.
