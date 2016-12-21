South Jersey man indicted for alleged role in dogfighting ring

NEWARK -- A Millville man was indicted on three counts related to his suspected participation in a dog-fighting ring involving individuals in New Jersey and at least three other states, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Paul Fishman said Tuesday. Frank Nichols,39, was among nine people charged June 1 for allegedly keeping and transporting pit bulls for a dog-fighting network that had been operating since at least October 2015, according to the findings of a federal undercover investigation.

