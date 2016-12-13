Reward offered in search for N.J. wom...

Reward offered in search for N.J. woman's alleged killer

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 24 Read more: NJ.com

COMMERCIAL TWP. -- State Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of a man accused of murdering his estranged wife.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Millville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Club Dec 10 Netd 1
News VINELAND: Afternoon police beat update includes... (Aug '08) Dec 9 ROXY 24
Review: Desoto Movers (Feb '12) Dec 3 Anonymous 3
News Female prison employee files lawsuit over retal... Nov '16 Justout2251 1
News Notes From Bridgeton (Jun '16) Jun '16 karen vick 1
Looking for Michael Krick (Jan '11) Mar '16 Leona 2
News Angels' Mike Trout brings joy, presents to N.J.... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Cumberland community 1
See all Millville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Millville Forum Now

Millville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Millville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Millville, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,057 • Total comments across all topics: 277,382,169

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC