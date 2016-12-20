Police car involved in Millville coll...

Police car involved in Millville collision

Saturday Dec 24

An officer was en route to assist another officer on a call when his car collided with another vehicle at 4th and Main streets around 1:30 p.m., police said.

Millville, NJ

