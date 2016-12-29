Phillies-Mike Trout Connection Flares...

Phillies-Mike Trout Connection Flares Up Again After Eagles Interactions

The Phillies - Mike Trout connection will never go away. The Angels center fielder is the near-unanimous choice for the best player in baseball who may turn out to be quite the historic player.

