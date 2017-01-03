Man gets 22 years in prison for fatally shooting man in face
Errick Young is seen in this file photo appearing at his arraignment in Superior Court in Bridgeton in April 2014. He was sentenced to 22 years in state prison for the murder of Benjamin Broughton on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Millville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Club
|Dec 10
|Netd
|1
|VINELAND: Afternoon police beat update includes... (Aug '08)
|Dec 9
|ROXY
|24
|Review: Desoto Movers (Feb '12)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|3
|Female prison employee files lawsuit over retal...
|Nov '16
|Justout2251
|1
|Notes From Bridgeton (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|karen vick
|1
|Looking for Michael Krick (Jan '11)
|Mar '16
|Leona
|2
|Angels' Mike Trout brings joy, presents to N.J.... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Cumberland community
|1
Find what you want!
Search Millville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC