Funeral for state trooper killed in crash set for Monday
Authorities say the funeral for a New Jersey state trooper killed in a car accident will be held in Atlantic City. The New Jersey attorney general's office says services for Trooper Frankie Williams will be held at noon on Monday at Boardwalk Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Millville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Club
|Dec 10
|Netd
|1
|VINELAND: Afternoon police beat update includes... (Aug '08)
|Dec 9
|ROXY
|24
|Review: Desoto Movers (Feb '12)
|Dec 3
|Anonymous
|3
|Female prison employee files lawsuit over retal...
|Nov 24
|Justout2251
|1
|Notes From Bridgeton (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|karen vick
|1
|Looking for Michael Krick (Jan '11)
|Mar '16
|Leona
|2
|Angels' Mike Trout brings joy, presents to N.J.... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Cumberland community
|1
Find what you want!
Search Millville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC