Flags half-staff, funeral set for trooper killed in crash

Friday Dec 9

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has ordered all flags at state buildings to fly at half-staff on Monday in honor of a state trooper killed in a car accident earlier this week. The Egg Harbor Township man was responding to reports of an erratic driver in Millville on Monday night when a motorist crossed the median and struck Williams' vehicle head-on.

