First Code Blue of the season announced for Dec. 9-10
Robin Weinstein, chair of the Cumberland County Code Blue Coalition and president of the M25 Initiative, announced that Mayor Albert Kelly has activated the Cumberland County Code Blue Program for the evenings of Dec. 9-10 for the hours of 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Code Blue provides emergency warming centers at designated churches in the municipalities of Bridgeton, Millville and Vineland. On Friday we will be remembering the tragic event of Mr. Hanshaw's passing that started the Code Blue program, announcing a major initiative to end chronic homelessness in Cumberland County, and now activating the first Code Blue of the season.
Millville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Club
|Dec 10
|Netd
|1
|VINELAND: Afternoon police beat update includes... (Aug '08)
|Dec 9
|ROXY
|24
|Review: Desoto Movers (Feb '12)
|Dec 3
|Anonymous
|3
|Female prison employee files lawsuit over retal...
|Nov 24
|Justout2251
|1
|Notes From Bridgeton (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|karen vick
|1
|Looking for Michael Krick (Jan '11)
|Mar '16
|Leona
|2
|Angels' Mike Trout brings joy, presents to N.J.... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Cumberland community
|1
