First Code Blue of the season announced for Dec. 9-10

Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: The Jersey Journal

Robin Weinstein, chair of the Cumberland County Code Blue Coalition and president of the M25 Initiative, announced that Mayor Albert Kelly has activated the Cumberland County Code Blue Program for the evenings of Dec. 9-10 for the hours of 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Code Blue provides emergency warming centers at designated churches in the municipalities of Bridgeton, Millville and Vineland. On Friday we will be remembering the tragic event of Mr. Hanshaw's passing that started the Code Blue program, announcing a major initiative to end chronic homelessness in Cumberland County, and now activating the first Code Blue of the season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

