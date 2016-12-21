Ex-cop loses reinstatement bid after accusations of incompetence
TRENTON -- A former Millville police officer lost his appeal to keep his job after he was fired for incompetence and conduct unbecoming of an officer. The disciplinary charges against Edmund Ansara involve two incidents in September and October 2014 when the former officer acted inappropriately and failed to be truthful with his superiors.
