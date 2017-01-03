Cumberland Women's Hall of Fame announces guest emcee
Dina Rossi Elliott will be the guest emcee of the eighth annual induction ceremony for the Cumberland County Women's Hall of Fame in April. Elliott has been superintendent of the John F. Scarpa Technical Education Center of Cumberland County since 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Millville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Club
|Dec 10
|Netd
|1
|VINELAND: Afternoon police beat update includes... (Aug '08)
|Dec 9
|ROXY
|24
|Review: Desoto Movers (Feb '12)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|3
|Female prison employee files lawsuit over retal...
|Nov '16
|Justout2251
|1
|Notes From Bridgeton (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|karen vick
|1
|Looking for Michael Krick (Jan '11)
|Mar '16
|Leona
|2
|Angels' Mike Trout brings joy, presents to N.J.... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Cumberland community
|1
Find what you want!
Search Millville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC