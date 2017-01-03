Cumberland Women's Hall of Fame annou...

Cumberland Women's Hall of Fame announces guest emcee

Friday Dec 30

Dina Rossi Elliott will be the guest emcee of the eighth annual induction ceremony for the Cumberland County Women's Hall of Fame in April. Elliott has been superintendent of the John F. Scarpa Technical Education Center of Cumberland County since 2012.

