45 years in prison for man who fired 11 shots in murder attempt
BRIDGETON -- A Newfield man found guilty of attempted murder and weapons charges has been sentenced to 45 years in state prison, authorities say. The sentence for Richard Harold, 35, dates back to an incident on Oct. 25, 2014 in which he fired 11 shots at another man in the parking lot of the Delsea Village Apartment Complex in Millville.
