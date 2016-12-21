Fire crew extinguish vehicle fire at ...

Fire crew extinguish vehicle fire at Taco Johns

Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: KCWY13

Natrona County Fire Public Information Officer and Fire Inspector, Matt Gacke reported fire crews responded to a vehicle fire at 3533 W Yellowstone Hwy, Mills Taco Johns. Crews were dispatched to the fire at 9:50 am and arrived on scene to find a 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee on fire.

