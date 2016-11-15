Car chase begins in Casper and ends in Rawlins
A Casper resident is in custody after an early morning vehicle pursuit on November 15th that ended safely in Rawlins. According to Wyoming Highway Patrol, Adam Braun, 26, initially took off from the Mills Police Department after Braun had already given the Mills P.D. his identification.
