Pair ditches friend after heroin overdose
William Tinsley, of Hannah Marie Drive in Munford, is accused of leaving Jimmy Stubblefield in a ditch after he overdosed. Leigh Ann Jones was also charged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Covington Leader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Millington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Speeding ticket in Millington, advice please (Dec '10)
|May 7
|Deela
|19
|Diana Gail (Watson) Hughes
|May 2
|Becky
|1
|Walgreens-Worst Pharmacy in Millington
|Apr 22
|Boatwright is better
|2
|Gallaway Oooh weee!
|Apr 21
|HeardPharts
|5
|Ben Lepard
|Apr 21
|LooksPharts
|4
|Mayor
|Apr '17
|Dray
|1
|This Is Serious (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|douchbag
|4
Find what you want!
Search Millington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC