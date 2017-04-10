Thursday Night Construction Worker Ki...

Thursday Night Construction Worker Killed

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

Here's an update on the tragic death of a highway worker who was killed around 5:15 Thursday night here in Murfreesboro. 31-year old John M. Gray, III was killed when hit by a vehicle on I-24 eastbound, near the Joe B. Jackson Parkway exit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Millington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor Apr 4 Dray 1
This Is Serious (Jun '11) Mar 19 douchbag 4
w.t.f. poplar grove utility (Oct '10) Mar 18 Rachel 2
Gallaway Oooh weee! Mar 17 Dennis 4
Ben Lepard Mar '17 Anon 3
rental room or studio apt Feb '17 MaleNurse 2
News Millington pharmacy employee charged with drug ... (Mar '06) Oct '16 Olivia 40
See all Millington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Millington Forum Now

Millington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Millington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Millington, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,748 • Total comments across all topics: 280,314,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC