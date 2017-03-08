Millington Pouring Funds Into Project...

Millington Pouring Funds Into Projects To Attract New Businesses, Residents

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Daily News

Millington, the smallest city in Shelby County, has some unique advantages and is making a comeback with millions of dollars in grants to fund infrastructure projects and a collective commitment from city leaders to revive the community and attract new businesses. Andrea DuBose goes through a pre-flight check at the CTI flight school at Millington Regional Jetport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Millington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ben Lepard Mar 1 Anon 3
rental room or studio apt Feb 23 MaleNurse 2
Gallaway Oooh weee! Feb 17 Anon 1
Restaurants (Dec '15) Feb 12 Anon 8
missing (Apr '13) Feb 9 Bigbob 3
This Is Serious (Jun '11) Jan '17 Punk12 3
News Millington pharmacy employee charged with drug ... (Mar '06) Oct '16 Olivia 40
See all Millington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Millington Forum Now

Millington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Millington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Millington, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,049 • Total comments across all topics: 279,495,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC