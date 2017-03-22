Man killed Friday in Algiers was fath...

Man killed Friday in Algiers was father of 3 with 1 on the way

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: NOLA.com

Verrick Bills, 37, was shot dead Friday, March 17, in the parking lot of a strip mall on Kabel Drive in Algiers. James Bills was watching the news on TV Friday morning when he heard a man had been killed in Algiers , the body laying among evidence cones in a shopping center's parking lot off Kabel Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Millington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
This Is Serious (Jun '11) Mar 19 douchbag 4
w.t.f. poplar grove utility (Oct '10) Mar 18 Rachel 2
Gallaway Oooh weee! Mar 17 Dennis 4
Ben Lepard Mar 1 Anon 3
rental room or studio apt Feb 23 MaleNurse 2
Restaurants (Dec '15) Feb '17 Anon 8
News Millington pharmacy employee charged with drug ... (Mar '06) Oct '16 Olivia 40
See all Millington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Millington Forum Now

Millington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Millington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Millington, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,088 • Total comments across all topics: 279,761,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC