Man killed Friday in Algiers was father of 3 with 1 on the way
Verrick Bills, 37, was shot dead Friday, March 17, in the parking lot of a strip mall on Kabel Drive in Algiers. James Bills was watching the news on TV Friday morning when he heard a man had been killed in Algiers , the body laying among evidence cones in a shopping center's parking lot off Kabel Drive.
