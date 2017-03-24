Commissioner Roland Fires Back at Sen. Alexander on Wind Power

Shelby County Commissioner Terry Roland said Sen. Lamar Alexander "put his own agenda ahead of what's best for West Tennessee" in his remarks this week against a project that would bring wind energy here. Clean Line Energy Partners want to build a $2 billion wind-energy network that would begin with wind farms on the plains of Oklahoma and Texas and bring that power here through 720 miles of overhead electrical lines, ending at converter stations in Pope County Arkansas and Millington, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Memphis Flyer.