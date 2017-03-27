Blends Donut Cafe Opens in Shilling Farms
Blends Donut Caf has opened as the new 1,200-square-foot corner retail tenant in Boyle Investment Company's multifamily community, The Carrington at Schilling Farms in Collierville. The new donut shop, which specializes in cake-style donuts decorated to replicate popular desserts and flavor combinations, is located at 914 Carrington Oak Lane , near the northeast corner of East Winchester and Schilling boulevards.
