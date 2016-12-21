Second man charged in Drummonds doubl...

Second man charged in Drummonds double murder

Friday Dec 2 Read more: Covington Leader

An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and detectives with the Tipton County Sheriff's Office has resulted in the arrest of Michael Cullum. At the request of 25th District Attorney General Mike Dunavant, TBI Special Agents joined the Tipton County Sheriff's Office in investigating a double homicide that occurred on July 30 on Glen Springs Road.

