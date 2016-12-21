Face of Defense: Plastic Surgeon Earns Navy Reserve Commission
For most people, the idea of a second chance at something will never reach farther than the depths of their own imagination. We often escape to a world full of "what could have been" only to realize that something we wanted to accomplish has long passed us by.
Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.
Comments
Add your comments below
Millington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Brighton safe?
|Dec 18
|Paula
|1
|Others indicted on drug charges
|Dec 18
|Richard
|3
|chris cox
|Dec 12
|easygoing
|1
|Restaurants (Dec '15)
|Dec 3
|Anon
|7
|Power
|Nov '16
|curious
|1
|Millington pharmacy employee charged with drug ... (Mar '06)
|Oct '16
|Olivia
|40
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Tennessee ... (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Lol
|308
Find what you want!
Search Millington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC