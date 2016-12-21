Atoka ranked among safest in Tennessee
A new report by ValuePenguin.com has ranked Atoka the sixth safest place in Tennessee and the fifth safest small town. "We consider this a testimony to the efforts of the Atoka Police Department to partner with the community to address and prevent crime and keep this a great place to live," said Atoka Town Administrator Brian Koral.
