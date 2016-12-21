Shelby County November Vote Certified as Commission Eyes New $12M Machines
Shelby County Election Commissioners certified the Nov. 8 elections results Monday, Nov. 28 at a session that included a call by local Elections Administrator Linda Phillips to seek funding to buy a new voting system for the 2022 elections. The certified and audited count confirmed a 60.2 percent voter turnout in Shelby County for the ballot topped by the presidential general election.
