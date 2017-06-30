McDuffie Co. teachers attend Georgia Doe Stem Academy
McDuffie County teachers Amy Brown, Khrista Henry, Jay James, and Kaitlin Ledger attended the Georgia Department of Education's Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math /STEM Teacher Academy. McDuffie County teachers Amy Brown, Khrista Henry, Jay James, and Kaitlin Ledger attended the Georgia Department of Education's Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math /STEM Teacher Academy, sponsored by the Career, Technical and Agricultural Education Resource Network and Georgia College & State University in Milledgeville in late June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The McDuffie Progress.
Add your comments below
Milledgeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: LDI Landscape
|Jun 17
|Liam in Haddock
|5
|sex offender rodney rumph (Dec '12)
|May '17
|Justme573
|7
|Students banned from graduation after 'dangerou...
|May '17
|Not My Sweet Baby
|1
|Emergency Management
|May '17
|Wayne
|6
|Cheating Husband Expose!!
|May '17
|Kelvin W
|2
|hey (Jun '07)
|May '17
|Mary W
|2
|Bad neighbors (May '07)
|May '17
|Former Resident
|15
Find what you want!
Search Milledgeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC