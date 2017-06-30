McDuffie Co. teachers attend Georgia ...

McDuffie Co. teachers attend Georgia Doe Stem Academy

McDuffie County teachers Amy Brown, Khrista Henry, Jay James, and Kaitlin Ledger attended the Georgia Department of Education's Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math /STEM Teacher Academy. McDuffie County teachers Amy Brown, Khrista Henry, Jay James, and Kaitlin Ledger attended the Georgia Department of Education's Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math /STEM Teacher Academy, sponsored by the Career, Technical and Agricultural Education Resource Network and Georgia College & State University in Milledgeville in late June.

