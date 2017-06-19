Ernest Simmons
Ernest Simmons, 74, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2017 at his residence. Mr. Simmons was born on September 28, 1942 in Baldwin, to the late Brodus and Glenice Kelley Simmons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MainStreetNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milledgeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: LDI Landscape
|Jun 17
|Liam in Haddock
|5
|sex offender rodney rumph (Dec '12)
|May 29
|Justme573
|7
|Students banned from graduation after 'dangerou...
|May 23
|Not My Sweet Baby
|1
|Emergency Management
|May '17
|Wayne
|6
|Cheating Husband Expose!!
|May '17
|Kelvin W
|2
|hey (Jun '07)
|May '17
|Mary W
|2
|Bad neighbors (May '07)
|May '17
|Former Resident
|15
Find what you want!
Search Milledgeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC