Author Tells a Story of Loyalty in a Historical Fiction
It is quite tragic to think that young men in the past, with bright futures and much to risk, offered their service and lives to keep their country together, only to be shunned by the very Union they fought to preserve. The story happened in the primitive Milledgeville, Georgia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WebWire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milledgeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: LDI Landscape
|Jun 17
|Liam in Haddock
|5
|sex offender rodney rumph (Dec '12)
|May 29
|Justme573
|7
|Students banned from graduation after 'dangerou...
|May '17
|Not My Sweet Baby
|1
|Emergency Management
|May '17
|Wayne
|6
|Cheating Husband Expose!!
|May '17
|Kelvin W
|2
|hey (Jun '07)
|May '17
|Mary W
|2
|Bad neighbors (May '07)
|May '17
|Former Resident
|15
Find what you want!
Search Milledgeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC