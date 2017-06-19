Armed robbery reported at El Sombrero...

Armed robbery reported at El Sombrero Tuesday night

Wednesday Jun 14

After an armed robbery at the El Sombrero restaurant on Northside Drive East was reported about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Statesboro police, assisted by two other local law enforcement agencies, arrested three men as suspects before sunup. The Statesboro Police Department responded, and officers began searching for suspects based on descriptions provided by the victim and witnesses, states a news release by SPD Information Specialist Madison Bridges.

