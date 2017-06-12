Students banned from graduation after 'dangerous' prank
KCBD-TV Lubbock reports that:
The students entered the school Thursday wearing all black and wielding water guns and water balloons. Some even had on masks.
|
#1 Tuesday May 23
Actions have consequences. Best to learn that lesson now than when sitting in a jail cell down the road. Report back at their 10 year HS reunion to see who is in prison and who made something of their life. Lesson Learned?
|
