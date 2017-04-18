Georgia Heads to Sinclair

Georgia Heads to Sinclair

ATHENS, Ala. - The Georgia Division of the Ram Truck Open Series will host the third event of the 2017 season April 29, 2017 on Lake Sinclair in Milledgeville, GA The competitors will launch at Little River Park, located at 3069 North Columbia Street, Milledgeville, GA.

