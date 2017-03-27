Inside Georgia psychiatric hospital t...

Inside Georgia psychiatric hospital that grew into a city

Wednesday Read more: Daily Mail

The asylum which grew into a city: Inside abandoned psychiatric hospital where thousands of patients had their own church, school and police department The psychiatric hospital was once one of the largest in US and has 25,000 patients buried in its grounds This is the abandoned ghost town that grew around what was once one of the largest psychiatric hospitals in the United States. A haunting series of pictures show the windowless remains of the Central State Hospital's Jones building and the school, fire and police departments and church that were erected around it in Milledgeville, Georgia.

