a Stand Your Grounda could impact Rainbow murder trial
Two years after he was arrested on murder charges that arose out of March 5, 2015 shooting at a Rainbow Gathering in the Apalachicola National Forest, a 42-year-old Georgia man is expected to soon stand trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milledgeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Sally Ann Pyle, psychiatrist (Aug '09)
|2 hr
|navyguy
|10
|Does anybody Know Brooks Nesmith? (May '16)
|Thu
|Good friend
|4
|Cheryl White murder in 1975 (Aug '13)
|Mar 17
|Allan Melvin
|5
|Who was Kevin Wellons
|Mar 2
|Eric Barrett
|4
|Emergency Management
|Feb '17
|Herman J
|4
|pain clinc
|Jan '17
|Lady D
|1
|Review: Jomic Home Restorations (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|TerryJ99
|71
Find what you want!
Search Milledgeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC