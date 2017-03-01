GA: Need a Ride?
Feb. 26--VALDOSTA -- Dick Bryant is 83 years old, lives in the small north Florida town of Live Oak, a few miles south of the Georgia state line, owns two cars that don't run and depends on public transportation to get to and from kidney dialysis. "I'm on Social Security and I don't know if I could afford to pay for transportation," Bryant said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Milledgeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who was Kevin Wellons
|Mar 2
|Eric Barrett
|4
|Emergency Management
|Feb 13
|Herman J
|4
|pain clinc
|Jan '17
|Lady D
|1
|Review: Jomic Home Restorations (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|TerryJ99
|71
|Krystal
|Dec '16
|Catapult
|1
|Respirtory Therapist Jeremy Sisk
|Dec '16
|LISA
|1
|Rick Perez
|Nov '16
|Jessie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milledgeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC